Online booking for Hanuman Jayanthi

07 January 2021 22:29 IST

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department has announced online booking for devotees planning to visit the Anjaneya Temple for Hanuman Jayanthi on January 12.

According to a release, persons from containment zones, those violating COVID-19 norms would not be allowed inside the temple. Devotees would be able to offer prayers between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. on the day.

Devotees planning to visit the temple on the day must register through the website namakkalnarasimhaswamianjaneyartemple.org and tokens would be issued for each hour.

According to a release, persons aged above 65 years with comorbidities and children below 10 years have been advised not to visit the temple. Devotees have been advised to wear masks and not to bring any offerings like fruits and flowers. Temperatures of visitors would be checked and only those without symptoms would be allowed into the temple, a release said.