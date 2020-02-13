Online booking facility launched for Kurumbapatti zoo

The Forest Department introduced online ticket booking facility for amenities at Kurumbapatti zoological park on Wednesday.

Launching the facility, District Forest Officer A.Periasamy said the public could book tickets on the website salemecotourism.com and soon the facility would be extended to other parks and forest stays in the Salem forest division.

Located at the foothills of Yercaud, the zoo is the only picnic spot for people here within the city limits. To improve visitor experience, the department has been introducing various amenities in the park.

New lawns and a separate kids play area have been set up at the zoo’s entrance. Besides, a butterfly garden, benches with animal faces, stone pillars with carvings of endangered fauna species, artificial waterfall and 3D painting are some of the recent additions in the park.

“The idea behind the website is to create awareness among the public about the park and facilities here. Visitors can view the facilities on the website and besides entry tickets, charges for cameras, parking and use of battery cars can also be made through the website. Online users can visit the park by showing the SMS received on their registered mobile numbers,” Mr. Periasamy said.

He said the online booking facilities would soon be introduced in the eco park in Yercaud, Anavarimuttal falls and for forest cottages in Cauvery Peak.

Forest officials said that the zoo, on an average, earned over ₹3,000 on weekdays and close to ₹10,000 weekends. During festivals, the collections crossed ₹50,000.