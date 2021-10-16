Online application to set up cracker stalls

Erode

16 October 2021 21:43 IST

The district administration has invited online applications from traders by October 22 for setting up cracker shops in the district for Deepavali that falls on November 4.

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that small traders and others can submit their online applications through e-service centres along with necessary documents and by paying a service charge of ₹ 500.

The applicant should submit six copies of site map and construction plain along with the building ownership document or rent agreement documents, original receipt and five copies of the receipt of having deposited ₹ 500 in government account and should submit a proof of identity (Aadhaar card or PAN card or ration card) and receipt for payment of property tax. Also, they should submit two-passport size photographs.

Advertising

Advertising

All the applications would be scrutinised as per the Indian Explosives Act, 1884 and Explosive Substances Rules, 2008 and temporary license which is valid for 30 days would be given, the release added.