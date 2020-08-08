Online admission for UG programmes begins at TNAU

Online admission to 10 undergraduate programmes offered by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University began on Friday with Vice-Chancellor N. Kumar launching the process.

A release said the programmes offered at 14 constituent and 28 affiliated colleges were B.Sc. Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Food, Nutrition and Dietetics, Sericulture and Agri Business Management and B.Tech. Agricultural Engineering, Food Technology, Biotechnology and Energy and Environment Engineering.

Those interested can register online their application by visiting www.tnauonline.in from Friday. Details regarding courses and admission process were available at www.tnau.ac.in. For further details dial 0422-6611322/ 6611328/ 6611345 or 6611346 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on working days.

The last date to receive filled-in applications was September 17. Thereafter, it would release the rank-list on September 29.