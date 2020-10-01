Onion prices to go up further

Onion prices in Coimbatore district is expected to increase in the coming days as damage is high in the new arrivals.

M. Rajendran, president of Thyagi Kumaran market vegetable merchants association, said the wholesale price of onions coming from Pune was ₹ 45. There were arrivals from Karnataka. While the wholesale price of good quality onions was ₹32 a kg, there were supplies that were priced at ₹ 15 to ₹20 a kg too. But, these would not last long and the damage was high.

Private traders in the north had started importing onions and these were expected to arrive in a couple of weeks. Yet, prices might increase in the coming days.

Currently, there was no shortage in availability as supplies to Kerala from the markets in Coimbatore city had reduced. “If we used to supply 400 tonnes a day to Kerala, it has reduced to nearly 150 tonnes now,” he said. The problem was quality of the onions that arrived here.

The wholesale price of small onion was ₹60 a kg. Supplies were mainly from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Prices of many vegetables had crossed ₹100 a kg, he pointed out.