Onion prices soar

Onion prices are on the rise again in Coimbatore, especially small onions.

Wholesale market sources told The Hindu on Wednesday that the wholesale rate of small onion was more than ₹100 a kg. There is shortage in supply because rains last year affected the crop in Tamil Nadu.

Supply from Karnataka usually starts by the end of January. However, this year, the first crop was not much and the second crop arrivals will start later this month.

In the case of big onions, the wholesale prices hovered between ₹45 and ₹50 a kg.

Arrivals to Coimbatore were mainly from Maharashtra and there is a small quantity coming from Karnataka, too. The price of big onion had not changed much and there is no shortage in supply, the sources said.