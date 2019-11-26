Onion prices skyrocket in Coimbatore

Wholesale price of onion in the city on Tuesday was ₹95 a kg for the big onion from Maharashtra and between ₹100 and ₹130 a kg for small onions.

“Prices are on the rise every day for big onion and arrivals have reduced,” says M. Rajendran, onion trader and president of Thyagi Kumaran Market Vegetable Merchants’ Association here.

“Onion is a base product in all the dishes. We reduce the use of onions wherever possible,” says Jegan S Damodarasamy, Executive Director of Sree Annapoorna Sree Gowrishankar Hotels.

Mr. Rajendran says Coimbatore is not a cultivating centre and gets onions from Karnataka and Maharashtra. In the case of small onions, it comes from different parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

“We used to get 600 to 700 tonnes of big onions a day. It has reduced to nearly 200 tonnes now. The demand is there, but consumption has reduced because the arrivals have declined,” he says.

At the two Uzhavar Sandhais in the city, the price of small onion ranges from ₹65 to ₹ 85 and big onion is ₹60 to ₹80 a kg.

While 100 to 150 tonnes of big onion comes from Maharashtra every day, about 60 tonnes comes from Karnataka. The price of Karnataka onion ranges from ₹50 to ₹80 a kg in the wholesale market. The Maharashtra onion that the city gets now is from the stocks. The fresh arrivals do not last the 48-hour transport from Maharashtra to Coimbatore, he says. Karnataka crop was also affected by the rains this year.

In the case of small onion, the arrivals from Karnataka have taken a hit because rains had an impact on the crop in that State. The arrivals to Coimbatore are from the stocks from different parts of the State, Mr. Rajendran said. According to him, the prices are expected to remain high for another 10 to 15 days.

CM Jayaraman, president of Coimbatore Consumer Voice, has said in a press release that the Government should distribute minimum five kg of onion to all through the PDS outlets, State owned super markets and Uzhavar Sandhais. It should also expedite imports to bring down the prices.