Onion prices shoot up in Coimbatore

October 26, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

According to wholesale traders in Coimbatore, the price of big onion was sold at ₹ 60 a kg in the market on Thursday. | Photo Credit: File photo

Price of big onion has increased 100 % in Coimbatore in the last one week.

According to wholesale onion traders in the city, the price of big onion was ₹30 a kg a week ago and on Thursday, it was sold at ₹ 60 a kg in the wholesale market. The daily arrivals peaked during the COVID-19 pandemic to 1,000 tonnes. On Thursday, it was just 350 tonnes.

The arrivals from Maharashtra are nearing completion and the new crop is delayed. In the case of Karnataka, there is a crop failure resulting in lower arrivals, said M. Rajendran, president of the Thyagi Kumaran Wholesale Vegetable Traders’ Association. The price at the markets in the growing States was ₹60 a kg on Thursday and was the same rate in Coimbatore wholesale market too, he said.

In the case of small onion, the price is remaining stable at ₹90 a kg (wholesale). “Farmers in Tiruchi, Palladam, and Alandurai belts are benefitting because of the high prices. These are stocks that the farmers have,” he said.

