Onion prices increase in Coimbatore markets

“The government’s decision to purchase additional two lakh tonnes of onions, the export duty, etc., are pushing the prices up. The arrivals are also lower than usual,” says M. Rajendran, president of TK Market vegetable traders’ association.

August 22, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Big onion was sold at ₹28 a kg at the wholesale markets in Coimbatore city on Tuesday due to lesser arrivals and there are reports that the prices may go up.

As against average daily arrival of 600 tonnes, the markets received just about 300 tonnes on Tuesday. The prices are inching up almost every day. “The government imposed 40 % export duty on big onion. There was no auction of onions in some of the main markets in Maharashtra. So the prices are going up,” said M. Rajendran, president of TK Market vegetable traders’ association.

At the Uzhavar Sandhai in Coimbatore, big onions were sold at ₹32 a kg. “We expect the prices to moderate in a month when the arrivals will increase,” said an official.

But the wholesale dealers say the prices may only increase further. “The government’s decision to purchase additional two lakh tonnes of onions, the export duty, etc are pushing the prices up. The arrivals are also lower than usual. So, onion prices need to be watched,” Mr. Rajendran said.

Tomato prices

Meanwhile, tomato prices have dropped at the wholesale markets here and tomatoes were sold at ₹500 to ₹600 for a 25 kg box. The daily arrivals were nearly 2,500 boxes and this included arrivals from the local and nearby markets. Nearly 70 % goes to Kerala and since Onam festival will be celebrated next week, there is a demand now. The prices may fall further next week, he said.

Official sources added that tomatoes are sown on nearly 2,000 acres in Coimbatore district and if there are timely and adequate rains, the local arrivals will be high.

