Onion prices fall in Coimbatore market

December 16, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Onion prices are on the decline in Coimbatore city on Saturday.

Onion prices are on the decline in Coimbatore city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Prices of big onion fell to ₹25 to ₹30 a kg in the Coimbatore wholesale market on Saturday.

M. Rajendran, president of the TK Market Vegetable Merchants Association, said the prices were likely to decline further. The price of big onions about 10 days ago was ₹50 a kg for the best quality and prices started falling almost a week ago. The TK market and MGR market together got about 400 tonnes of onions a day. However, the demand was low because one of the main markets - Kerala - was getting a lot of supply directly from Maharashtra traders. The wholesale price in Maharashtra was ₹20 a kg and may fall further. So, traders were selling the onions with them.

This is not only because of ban on onion exports, but also because of rain affecting the quality of the onions. Farmers are unable to store it for a longer time now and hence are bringing it to the market.

The price of small onion in the wholesale market is at ₹35 to ₹50 a kg. Fresh arrivals are just starting and its prices may also fall in the coming days.

