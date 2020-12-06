Onion prices drop as arrivals go up

Wholesale prices of big onions have dropped drastically in Coimbatore markets.

According to traders, the price of big onion on Sunday was ₹20 to ₹25 a kg. This is mainly because of fresh arrivals from States such as Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Further, those who had stocked onions expecting shortage in the market are releasing huge quantities now.

Supply to Coimbatore markets is also up with nearly 800 tonnes arriving on Sunday. The prices are expected to reduce from the current levels too as fresh arrivals pick up in the coming weeks.

In the case of small onion, the prices (wholesale) hovered around ₹40 to ₹50 a kg on Sunday. Most of the arrivals were from different parts of Tamil Nadu. Arrivals from Karnataka will commence shortly and that will reduce the prices, the traders say.

With all the States receiving good rainfall this year, wholesale prices of vegetables have dropped considerably in the last few days in Coimbatore markets, they add.