Onion price soars at wholesale market

The drop in arrival of onion led to an increase in price which is sold at ₹ 80 to ₹ 100 a kg at the wholesale vegetable market here on Wednesday.
Wholesalers at Leigh Bazaar said that the arrival of onion-laden trucks has dropped in the past one week leading to a hike in the price. They said that both the small onion and big onion which were sold at ₹ 60 to ₹ 80 a kg on Tuesday increased by ₹ 20 a kg on Wednesday. They said that the arrival of shallot from nearby districts will help in stabilising the price in areas where the price of big onion is expected to go up. “Arrival of big onions from Karnataka and Maharashtra has dropped significantly”, they added.
In Erode, the wholesale price of shallot is ₹ 120 a kg while big onion is ₹ 100 a kg. A wholesaler at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market said that weddings and festival season are expected to push the demand for big onions and the price will touch ₹ 150 a kg in the coming days. They said that fine quality onions will cost more and the price will stabilise only after fresh arrivals after two months. The retail price of small onion is ₹ 140 a kg while big onion is ₹ 120 a kg in the district.
