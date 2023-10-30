Onion price soars at wholesale market in Erode

October 30, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - ERODE

The price of big onion has increased from ₹ 30 a kg last week to ₹ 70 a kg at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market in Erode on Monday, following drop in arrival.

While fine-quality onion was sold at ₹ 70 a kg, the second-quality onion was sold for ₹ 50 a kg at the wholesale market. According to the traders, big onion arrives from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. While some parts of the two States witnessed heavy rain, the areas under onion cultivation faced monsoon failure, and both these reasons contributed to drop in production.

Big onion was sold for less than ₹ 30 a kg during the first three weeks of October, and the price started to increase in the last one week. “We were selling four kg for ₹ 100 earlier. The price is expected to touch ₹ 100 a kg in a few days,” said a wholesaler.

Drop in arrivals and increase in demand due to upcoming festivals are expected to push the price further for another two months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, small onion is sold at ₹ 90 a kg in the wholesale market as traders said the price would also go up in the coming days.

“Hike in onion price will bring tears to us during the festivals as small onion is sold between ₹ 90 and ₹ 130 a kg in retail markets, based on its size and quality,” said M. Sumathi, a resident of Kollampalayam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.