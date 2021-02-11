Onion price soars at Erode wholesale market

Extensive crop damage due to unseasonal rain cited as reason

Extensive crop damage due to unseasonal rain has led to drop in arrival of onion, which was sold at ₹ 130 a kg at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market here on Wednesday.

At the wholesale market, first-quality small onion was sold at ₹ 130 a kg, and the second-quality was sold for ₹ 70 to ₹ 100 a kg.

The price of big onion was ₹ 40 to ₹ 60 a kg.

Traders at the wholesale market said that the big onion arrived from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, while the small onion was from Karnataka and other districts in the State. Unseasonal rains in January and frost had affected the crop leading to drop in arrival at the markets, said Mani Anand, a wholesale trader. The upward price trend is expected to continue for another three weeks, he said.

There is also a drop in arrival of small onions from within the district.

At the Uzhavar Sandhai in Sampath Nagar, only two farmers had brought onion for sale.

They sold small onion at ₹ 80 a kg and big onion at ₹ 47 a kg.