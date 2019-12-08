Onion price crosses ₹200 a kg in Erode

The wholesale price of onions soared above ₹200 a kg at the markets in Erode and was at ₹150 a kg in Coimbatore.

The high price trend is expected to continue for a couple of weeks in Erode. A section of traders in Coimbatore, however, feel that the prices will start declining soon as farmers are harvesting the onions early because of the high prices.

At Nethaji Daily Market in Erode, the wholesale price of small onion was ₹140 to ₹180 a kg, while the price of big onion was ₹ 170 to Rs. 210 a kg. Mani Anand, a wholesale onion dealer, at the market said that big onion arrives from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh while the small onion arrives from Bellary in Karnataka. Also, small quantities arrive from Udumalpet and Dharapuram regularly.

“Arrival of onions keep dropping every day pushing the price up,” said Damodaran, a trader in Erode. He said that since the imported big onion is expected to reach the market after two weeks, price is likely to go up further. But traders said that arrival of small onion in the market is improving which will help in bringing down the price in the coming days. “The demand for small onions has also come down contributing to the drop in price”, he added.

In Coimbatore, M. Rajendran, president of the Thyagi Kumaran Market Vegetable Traders’ Association, said big onions to Coimbatore now come from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Traders in the north are procuring from Egypt and Turkey too and sending it to the domestic markets. The price varies, from ₹120 to ₹150 a kg, depending on the quality and where it is coming from.

Apart from onion, the price of garlic was also above ₹200 in Erode and in Coimbatore, one kg of drumstick cost ₹300.

Garlic arrives from Nasik in Maharashtra and from Madhya Pradesh regularly which is affected due to floods since November. Krishnan, a retail seller of garlic in Erode, said that good quality garlic is sold at ₹200 a kg while the next quality is sold between ₹150 and ₹180 a kg. “Two months ago, garlic was sold at ₹90 a kg”, he said and added that retail price of garlic is over ₹200 a kg.

Drumstick comes from Dharapuram and Oddanchathram to Coimbatore. Usually the arrivals are low during winter. This year, the plants were affected because of heavy rains last month. Hence, production is lesser than the usual during this time of the year, says Mr. Rajendran.