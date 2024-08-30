GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One-year jail term for two accused in different graft cases in Coimbatore

Published - August 30, 2024 09:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for trial of cases under Prevention of Corruption Act, Coimbatore, on Friday sentenced a retired employee of Coimbatore Corporation, S. Vasanthakumari (64), a junior assistant-cum-typist in West Zone office during 2014, to one year imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 for having demanded and accepted bribe of ₹7,000 as illegal gratification from a complainant for recommending the transfer of name in the property tax.

The accused officer who had indulged in the act by holding additional charge as Bill Collector in Ward 20 was charged under Section 7 and 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, based on a complaint lodged by B. Muthukumaravel, a resident of Sullivan Street at Gandhipark in Coimbatore.

In another case, Judge S. Mohana Ramya sentenced K.M. Senthilkumar, Commercial Inspector of Electricity Department, Velandipalayam, to one year imprisonment and imposed fine of ₹10,000 under 13 (2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988, for demanding and accepting ₹900 as illegal gratification from Augustian Paulraj during 2006, to process the application of his mother Pamila for electricity connection. The second accused in the case Gopinath, a mazdoor trainee, had died on March 11, 2023.

