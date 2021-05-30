One volunteer each for every 100 houses in Tiruppur for surveillance

For proper containment and gathering of information of persons who develop COVID-19 symptoms, one volunteer each has been appointed for every 100 houses in Tiruppur district, said Monitoring Officer for the district C. Samayamoorthy on Sunday.

He said that fever and vaccination camps are being conducted within the limits of Tiruppur Municipal Corporation, municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats in the district regularly.

For effective surveillance, volunteers have been tasked to collect details from every houses, he said.

As of Sunday, the district had 121 containment zones where disinfection works done. These places were kept under continuous surveillance.

Mr. Samayamoorthy, who held a COVID-19 review meeting with Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan and senior officials, also appealed to the public to follow safety measures to prevent further spread of the disease.