One tests positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday. The Health Department said three persons recovered from the disease and the district had 19 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.4 % on Sunday when two new cases were reported. Tiruppur district did not report new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.


