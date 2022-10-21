One person dies, over 450 houses inundated as heavy rain lashes Erode

Two-wheelers at the Erode Taluk police station were inundated at Rangampalayam on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Heavy rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed several parts of Erode district on Friday, leaving more than 450 houses in the city and on the outskirts inundated and claiming one life.

Flooding in the Perumpallam Canal in the city led to water entering over 75 houses nearby. At 1.30 a.m., water entered the house of Rangammal, 65, of Ashokapuri, drowning her while she was asleep. Her body was sent to the Government Headquarters Hospital.

Water entered over 350 houses at Kuyavan Thittu, Rangampalayam, Anna Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Sathya Nagar, Moolapalayam, Senathipalayam, Chettipalayam and in a few other areas.

Residents said that a few water bodies had already reached their maximum capacity and they overflowed with the rain, inundating their houses. Also, water-stagnation at the railway underpasses at Vendipalayam and K.K. Nagar and at many places on the Erode–Chennimalai Road affected vehicular traffic. Seven houses were damaged across the district in the rain.

Residents said their household appliances were damaged as rainwater entered their houses suddenly. Many traders said water entered their premises and damaged goods stored in their godowns.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inspected the affected areas and visited the people at a relief camp opened at Kaliamman Thirukovil. He asked officials to provide them with food, water and other essentials.

The district received 638.8 mm of rain till 7 a.m. on Friday.

The rainfall recorded at various places was Elanthakuttai Medu 66.20 mm, Nambiyur 64 mm, Kodumudi 62 mm, Sathyamangalam 58 mm, Perundurai 51 mm, Kodiveri 45 mm, Chennimalai 42 mm, Kavundapadi 39.20 mm, Varattupallam 36.60 mm, Erode 33 mm, Talavadi 30 mm, Modakkurichi 26 mm, Gobichettipalayam 29 mm, Ammapettai 17.80 mm, Gunderipallam 15.80 mm and Bhavani 15.60 mm.

100 houses flooded in Bhavani

Over 100 houses located along the Cauvery in Bhavani town were flooded as the discharge of surplus water from the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur stood at 1.05 lakh cusecs on Friday.

Water entered the houses at Cauvery Street, Kandan Pattarai, Pasuveswarar Street and a few other streets. However, people refused to go to relief camps as they expected the discharge to come down. They said that only two days ago did they return to their houses from the camp.