One person arrested in fake input tax credit racket in Coimbatore

June 16, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Officials of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Zonal Unit, Coimbatore, has arrested one person in a case related to availing of and passing on fake input tax credit.

An official press release said the officials conducted search operations on Thursday at the residence-cum-business premises of one person and certain firms, on intelligence that they indulged in availing of and passing on fake input tax credit without actual supply or receipt of goods.

They seized printed weigh bridge data, weigh bridge software without any weigh bridge, multiple phones used for receiving OTPs related to GST returns, e-way bills, a computer containing various documents and data of about 10-15 registrations run by the individual.

The documents and evidences have indicated that fake invoices worth more than ₹97 crore were issued resulting in availing of fake ITC of above ₹13 crore only by four firms involved in the racket.

ADVERTISEMENT

The individual has issued the fake invoices to a large manufacturer of TMT bars to avail of fake ITC, which has resulted in loss of revenue of multiple crores to the government.

On confronted with evidences seized during the search, the person behind the racket admitted to the offences and he is placed under arrest and has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, as the investigations are in crucial stage. Further investigation against the units in this fake ITC racket is under way, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT