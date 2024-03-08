GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One part of Ukkadam flyover to be ready by end of March: Coimbatore Collector

Collector Kranthi Kumar Patil said the part of the flyover that will be used by vehicles proceeding to or from Palakkad will be completed this month, and the other section in another month’s time

March 08, 2024 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
One section of the Ukkadam flyover under construction in Coimbatore city is expected to be completed by the end of March, 2024.

One section of the Ukkadam flyover under construction in Coimbatore city is expected to be completed by the end of March, 2024. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

One part of the flyover under construction in Ukkadam in Coimbatore city is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Coimbatore district Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said one part of the flyover that will be used by vehicles proceeding to or from Palakkad, will be completed by the end of March, while the other section will be completed in another month’s time.

The entire ₹480 crore project will be completed by the end of May, officials familiar with the project said.

Officials said the project has work ongoing on for the construction of six ramps: two on Palakkad road, two on Pollachi road, one at Ukkadam bus stand and another on Sungam bypass road. The downward ramp at Ukkadam bus stand is nearing completion. Two ramps on Palakkad road will also be completed shortly. About 40% of the work is to be completed on the ramps on Pollachi road.

The project has several challenges, and since the first phase of the flyover can be used only after completing the second phase too, motorists using the stretch along the first and second phases of the flyover are facing issues.

However, the work is progressing now and the entire flyover will be ready for use in a couple of months, according to officials.

