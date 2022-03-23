One new COVID-19 case in Tiruppur district
r Tiruppur district reported one fresh COVID-19 case on Wednesday. The overall toll remained as 1,052 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department. The district had 11 active cases and one patient from the district recovered from COVID-19.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.