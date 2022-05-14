Coimbatore

One new COVID-19 case in Salem district

One new COVID-19 case was reported in Salem district on Saturday taking the overall tally to 1,27,392. Five persons continue to be under treatment. 

No cases were reported in Erode and Namakkal districts.


