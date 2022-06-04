One new COVID-19 case in Namakkal
One new COVID-19 case was reported in Namakkal district on Saturday.
As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are two active cases each in Salem and Namakkal districts.
No case of COVID-19 was reported in Erode district.
