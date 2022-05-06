Coimbatore

One new COVID-19 case in Namakkal

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Namakkal district on Friday, taking the overall tally to 68,010. Three persons continue to be under treatment. 

No new case was reported in Erode and Salem districts.


