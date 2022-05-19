Coimbatore

One new COVID-19 case in Erode

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Erode district on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 1,32,674. Two persons continue to be under treatment.

One new COVID-19 case was reported in Salem. As per bulletin, there are four active cases in Salem. No new case was reported in Namakkal on Thursday.


