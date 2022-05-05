One new COVID-19 case in Coimbatore
One person tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Thursday. Two persons recovered from the disease and the district had 13 active cases on Thursday.
Tiruppur reported one fresh COVID-19 case on Thursday. The district had one active case.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.