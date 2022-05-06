One new COVID-19 case in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday.

The Health Department said that two persons recovered from the disease and the district had 12 active cases on Friday. The toll remained as 2,617 as no new deaths were reported.

Tiruppur district reported one new COVID-19 case on Friday. The overall toll remained as 1,052 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department and the district had two active cases.