One new COVID-19 case each in Erode, Dharmapuri

May 20, 2022 21:31 IST

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Erode district on Friday taking the overall tally to 1,32,675. Three persons continue to be under treatment.

No new positive cases were reported in Salem and Namakkal on Friday. As per bulletin, there are three active cases in Salem.

Krishnagiri recorded no fresh cases on Friday, with two infections as of date. The total infections recorded in the district, so far, was 59,641. Dharmapuri recorded one fresh case breaking the weeks long spell of no cases. The total infections in the district stood at 36,192.

