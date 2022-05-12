One new case of COVID-19 in Salem district

One new case of COVID-19 case was reported in Salem district on Thursday taking the overall tally to 1,27,391.

Four persons continue to be under treatment. No cases were reported in Erode and Namakkal districts.

Krishnagiri recorded no fresh case and two persons are currently infected in the district. The total number of COVID infections in the district as of date stood at 59,636.

Dharmapuri recorded no fresh cases and the total number of infections in the district stood at 36,191.