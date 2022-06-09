One new case of COVID-19 in Erode
One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Erode district on Thursday taking the overall tally to 1,32,686. A total of 10 persons were under treatment.
Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Salem district on Thursday. As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are eight active cases in Salem and one active case in Namakkal district.
