One new case of COVID-19 in Coimbatore
Coimbatore district reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday. The Health Department said three persons recovered from the disease on Sunday and the district had 11 active cases.
The district had a test positivity rate of 0.3% on Saturday when two persons tested positive for the disease. Tiruppur district did not report fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The district had two active cases on Sunday.
