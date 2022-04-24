Coimbatore

One new case of COVID-19 in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday. The Health Department said three persons recovered from the disease on Sunday and the district had 11 active cases.

The district had a test positivity rate of 0.3% on Saturday when two persons tested positive for the disease. Tiruppur district did not report fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The district had two active cases on Sunday. 


