‘One nation, one election’ will pave the way for development, says G.K. Vasan

September 10, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
G.K. Vasan

G.K. Vasan | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

‘One nation, one election’ will pave the way for the country’s development, TMC president G.K. Vasan said on Sunday.

Taking part in various functions in Salem district, he told reporters that due to continuous elections, the ruling party gave more importance to the polls and the implementation of welfare schemes were affected. Through one election, expenses will be reduced, he added.

Responding to the comments of Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatana Dharma, Mr. Vasan said people should first understand Sanatana Dharma and then speak about it. “It [Sanatana Dharma] is ancient and has no beginning or end. As far as the TMC is concerned, it treats everyone equally. The people are watching the DMK’s speech about a particular religion for vote bank politics. They will teach the party a lesson in the [2024] election,” he said.

As the Parliamentary election is nearing, the TMC has formulated its action plan. “We decided to meet the cadre in 20 districts. This will pave the way for the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Again, the BJP should form the government at the Centre, and many people from our alliance will go to Parliament from Tamil Nadu,” he said.

On the controversy over attempts to rename India as Bharat, he said the name Bharat was in the Constitution framed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The highest award in the country is Bharat Ratna, he added.

Stating that the G-20 meeting was successful, Mr. Vasan said not only Indians, but people across the globe were praising the meeting. India showed its strength and development to the world. The summit will pave the way for the development of the people.

