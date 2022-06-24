One more train diverted 

The Salem Division of Southern Railway diverted one more train to facilitate engineering works pertaining to the doubling of railway tracks between Omalur and Mettur dam.

Already, two trains were diverted, and in addition to these trains, one more train service will be operated on the diverted route. Train no. 12678 Ernakulam junction-KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam junction at 9.10 a.m. on June 27 and run via Salem, Dharmapuri, Hosur, and Carmelaram, will be diverted to run via Salem, Tirupattur, Bangarapet, and Baiyyappanahalli. Consequently, the train will skip the stoppages at Dharmapuri, Hosur, and Carmelaram.