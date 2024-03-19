GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One more school in Coimbatore gets bomb threat

March 19, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

One more private school in Coimbatore received bomb threat on Monday, ahead of the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city.

The police said that Annai Violet Matriculation and Higher Secondary School at Subramaniapalayam near Thudiyalur in the city received an email bomb threat on Monday.

As per the complaint lodged by the school’s principal, the bomb threat was found when she checked the school’s official email account on Monday morning. The email said that improvised explosive devices were kept in the pipelines of the school. .

Members of the bomb detection and disposal squad checked the school and its premises. They did not find any suspicious materials and confirmed that it was a hoax threat.

The Thudiyalur police registered a case and launched an investigation.

On Monday, Alvernia Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Ramanathapuram in the city also received a hoax email bomb threat. The Ramanathapuram police are investigating the incident.

Another school at Somayampalayam near Coimbatore received similar bomb threats twice earlier this month.

