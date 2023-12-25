One more notice issued to Hindustan Photo Films liquidator against auctioning land in Ooty

December 25, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

The District Forest Officer (Nilgiris Division) has issued another notice to the liquidator of the Hindustan Photo Films Manufacturing Company Limited, to cancel the planned auction of 291 acres of land on which the factory stands.

According to forest department officials, the liquidator, appointed to recoup some of the losses accrued by the company, had already issued a notice to auction the land in October of 2023, following which the District Forest Officer had opposed the move, issuing a show-cause notice questioning how the land, which was leased from the forest department when the factory was set up, could be auctioned.

S. Gowtham, the DFO, said that the lease to the land had been cancelled by the District Collector in 2020, after the company had closed in 2023, issuing orders to return it to the forest department.

The issue is currently being resolved in the National Company Law Tribunal and the Madras High Court. “Meanwhile, it came to our shock and dismay that a sale notice has been issued again for sale of leasehold rights of Hindustan Photo Films Manufacturing Co Ltd,” said the DFO in his letter to the liquidator.

He added that the sale notification was in violation of the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882 and Forest Conservation Act, 1980 and called on the liquidator to withdraw the e-auction notice published on November 28.

The auction is scheduled to be held on December 28. The DFO has urged that the 291 acres of land be removed from the liquidation process.

