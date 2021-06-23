One more kumki from ATR arrives in Mettupalayam

Kumki Mariappan of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve reached Mettupalayam on Wednesday.

Coimbatore

23 June 2021 23:53 IST

To radio-collar the wild tusker nicknamed Baahubali

The Forest Department on Wednesday brought one more kumki (trained elephant) from the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) to Mettupalayam to radio-collar the wild tusker nicknamed Baahubali, for study purposes.

On Tuesday, the Department had brought kumki Kaleem from the ATR.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Coimbatore Circle) I. Anwardeen said that District Forest Officer (Coimbaore Forest Division) D. Venkatesh would oversee the operation with a dedicated team of officers, veterinarians and field staff.

“Two kumkis are enough for the operation as we are only radio-collaring the wild elephant after tranquillising it. The tusker will be sedated partially and the radio-collar will be fixed around its neck with the help of the two kumkis,” he said.

A. Sukumar, Forest Veterinary Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division; K. Rajesh Kumar, veterinary assistant surgeon of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, E. Vijayaraghavan from the Animal Husbandry Department and N.S. Manoharan, Regional Joint Director of Veterinary Services (retired) will be part of the operation, said Mr. Anwardeen.

A team from the WWF-India, which is providing the radio collar, will also be present.