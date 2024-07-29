One more held in burglary case, ₹50 lakh recovered

Police on Sunday arrested a saloon shop owner from Krishnagiri, who was allegedly part of a gang that decamped with cash and jewellery from an auditor’s house in the city on June 8.

Vinuchakravarthi (35) of Moovendar Nagar in Hosur was arrested regarding a complaint filed by Subramani (69), of NGGO Colony in Surampatti, over the theft of 235 sovereigns of gold and ₹48 lakh in cash. The police recovered ₹50 lakh from him, after which he was produced at a court and lodged in prison.

The police had earlier arrested C. Vignesh (24), of Gudiyatham in Vellore, B. Sathyan (34), of Thindal in Erode, also the auditor’s driver, and Kumaran (40) of Ambur, as well as A. Arunkumar, a realtor based in Hosur, regarding the incident.