One more held in baby girl sale case in Erode

A middleman from Nagercoil who helped a couple to buy a 50-day-old baby girl from Erode recently was arrested by the Erode North police on Thursday. Thus, a total of 10 persons have been arrested in the case, so far.

Nithya, 28, of Thanjavur had a dispute with her husband and came to Erode and was residing here for two years. She was in a relationship with Santhosh Kumar, 28, of Manickampalayam, and she delivered a baby. They decided to sell the baby and brokers assisted them.

The baby was sold to a couple from Nagercoil for ₹4.5 lakh. While Santhosh Kumar kept the major share, Nithya refused to accept the amount offered to her and alerted the District Child Welfare Committee.

A case was registered and police arrested Nithya, Santhosh Kumar, a couple from Nagercoil and five brokers on November 3 and 4 respectively. The baby girl was rescued and sent to the government home at Kollukattumedu on Karur road. Based on inquiries, Jeyakirubaraj, 45, who helped the Nagercoil couple to buy the girl was arrested. He was produced in the court and lodged at prison.