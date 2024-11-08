 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One more held in baby girl sale case in Erode

Published - November 08, 2024 06:43 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A middleman from Nagercoil who helped a couple to buy a 50-day-old baby girl from Erode recently was arrested by the Erode North police on Thursday. Thus, a total of 10 persons have been arrested in the case, so far.

Nithya, 28, of Thanjavur had a dispute with her husband and came to Erode and was residing here for two years. She was in a relationship with Santhosh Kumar, 28, of Manickampalayam, and she delivered a baby. They decided to sell the baby and brokers assisted them.

The baby was sold to a couple from Nagercoil for ₹4.5 lakh. While Santhosh Kumar kept the major share, Nithya refused to accept the amount offered to her and alerted the District Child Welfare Committee.

A case was registered and police arrested Nithya, Santhosh Kumar, a couple from Nagercoil and five brokers on November 3 and 4 respectively. The baby girl was rescued and sent to the government home at Kollukattumedu on Karur road. Based on inquiries, Jeyakirubaraj, 45, who helped the Nagercoil couple to buy the girl was arrested. He was produced in the court and lodged at prison.

Published - November 08, 2024 06:43 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.