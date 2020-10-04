One more held in 83-year-old man murder case

The Singanallur police on Sunday arrested one more person in connection with the murder of an 83-year-old man who was residing alone at his house on Tiruchi Road in Coimbatore city.

The police said that Jebamani Ambrose (24), a native of Viswasapuram near Valliyur in Tirunelveli district, was arrested for his alleged role in the murder of S. Krishnasamy of Singanallur on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The police said that Jebamani was a friend of another accused in the case R. Vikram (23) of Karaikudi, who was arrested along with a 17-year-old boy, for the murder on Saturday.

According to the police, Jebamani, who earlier worked as a security guard, and Vikram, had undergone prison term together. Vikram came to know from Jebamani that Krishnasamy was staying alone, based on which he and the minor boy trespassed into the elderly man's house and murdered him before taking away money, jewellery and car, said the police.

Police recovered silver articles, jewellery and a car stolen by the accused.

Prisoner dies

A remand prisoner of Coimbatore Central Prison died after he suffered chest pain in the early hours of Saturday. K. Krishnasamy (76), who hails from A.S. Nagar at Pattanam near Sulur, died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where he was taken for treatment. Prison authorities told the Race Course police that Krishnasamy, who was earlier convicted in a sexual assault case, complained of chest pain around 2.30 a.m. on Saturday, following which he was hospitalised. He died later without responding to treatment.