One more held for murder near Thudiyalur

The Thudiyalur police arrested one more accused in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man.

Anwar Basha (42), a resident of Annaiappar Street near Nallampalayam, was arrested on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody.

The police said that Basha was one of the three accused involved in the murder of M. Nagaraj (27), a resident of Narayanasamy Layout near Rathinapuri.

According to the police, Basha and Nagaraj’s friend Kannan were independently selling rice batter. Basha reportedly sold batter to Kannan’s regular customers at lower rates, due to which the two traders had issues between them.

Kannan went to Basha’s house with Nagaraj, and two others namely Shanmugam and Karuppusamy on September 28 to question why Basha was selling batter to his customer’s at lower rates.

Basha’s friends K. Karthi (25) from Madurai and P. Pandyarajan (32) from Ramanathapuram district, both residents of Kovilmedu, were also at the house.

The police said that the two groups had an altercation and Basha, Karthi and Pandyarajan assaulted Nagaraj with a sickle. He died without responding to treatment on Saturday.

The police had arrested Karthi and Pandyarajan on the day of the assault. Basha, who remained at large, was arrested on Sunday.