One more held for attempting to incite communal violence in Erode

October 20, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - ERODE

Two days after a Christian Munnani functionary was arrested for trying to incite communal violence through his remarks, the Chennimalai police, on Friday, arrested a Christian preacher in Tiruppur on the same charges.

The accused was identified as Stephen, 40, of Vellakovil in Tiruppur district while the other accused arrested on October 18 was Joseph alias Saravanan of Chennai. Both had reportedly threatened to rename the hill of Murugan temple at Chennimalai as Yesu Malai or Kalvaari Malai and made derogatory remarks against Hindu gods during a demonstration in Chennimalai. This triggered tension and a massive protest was organised by Hindu Munnani at Chennimalai on October 13 demanding action against preachers.

The police on Wednesday registered a case under Sections 505 (1), 505 (1) (C) (intent to incite any community of persons to commit offence against each community) and 505 (2) (offence in any place of worship) and 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of IPC.