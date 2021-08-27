One more Bangladeshi national arrested

Tiruppur

27 August 2021 00:02 IST

Following the arrest of two Bangladeshi nationals in Tiruppur on Wednesday, the Velampalayam police arrested a third person on the charges of illegal stay. Anna Hussain (27) was arrested in the early hours of Thursday at Chettipalayam after he was found not possessing any valid documents such as passport and visa. He was arrested based on the confessions of Azizul Islam and Mujibur Rahman, who were arrested on Wednesday on the same charges. The three accused were booked under sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and were remanded in judicial custody at Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai on Thursday,

