Following the arrest of two Bangladeshi nationals in Tiruppur on Wednesday, the Velampalayam police arrested a third person on the charges of illegal stay. Anna Hussain (27) was arrested in the early hours of Thursday at Chettipalayam after he was found not possessing any valid documents such as passport and visa. He was arrested based on the confessions of Azizul Islam and Mujibur Rahman, who were arrested on Wednesday on the same charges. The three accused were booked under sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and were remanded in judicial custody at Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai on Thursday,
One more Bangladeshi national arrested
Staff Reporter
Tiruppur ,
August 27, 2021 00:02 IST
Staff Reporter
Tiruppur ,
August 27, 2021 00:02 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Aug 27, 2021 1:03:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/one-more-bangladeshi-national-arrested/article36128872.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story