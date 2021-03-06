One more arrested in Tiruppur Registration Department scam

The Tiruppur City Police on Friday arrested another accused for his alleged involvement in the case related to committing forgery and misappropriating funds to the tune of nearly ₹69 lakh in the Registration Department.

A statement from the police said that R. Prakash (33) was employed as an assistant in a private typing office in Tiruppur. He was the college-mate of R. Shankar (33), a former assistant at the Sub-Registrar Office (Joint-I) who was arrested in January. Shankar and the assistant at the Thottipalayam Sub-Registrar Office, Panneerselvam, allegedly gave the idea to Prakash on the possibilities of irregularities in the e-payment receipts used during document registration to misappropriate money.

The accused Prakash also sought the help of a document writer from the private typing office to commit the crime, according to the statement. He was remanded to judicial custody on Friday.

The case was filed in December 2020 based on a complaint by the Tiruppur District Registrar R. Ramasamy regarding the misappropriation of cash worth ₹68,93,432 paid by the public for the registration of 47 documents at four Sub-Registrar Offices in Tiruppur. The Central Crime Branch of the city police formed a special team subsequently, who arrested government employee Shankar and Jaishankar (35), a document writer at a private typing office, on January 27.

Panneerselvam, who is also a government employee, is absconding and efforts to nab him are on, the police said.