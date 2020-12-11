One more arrested in meth case

Coimbatore

11 December 2020 23:51 IST

The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID) of the police on Friday arrested one more accused in connection with the attempt to smuggle 1.2 kg methamphetamine to Sharjah through the Coimbatore International Airport on December 5.

Police sources said that a team led by M. Manoharan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, NIB-CID, Salem, (in-charge of Coimbatore) arrested Alibhai (40) from Pudukkottai on Friday morning.

He was produced before a special court in Coimbatore and was remanded in judicial custody.

Advertising

Advertising

On Thursday, the NIB-CID arrested Arul (53) from Thavakudi in Tiruchi in this case.

Investigations are on to ascertain how the accused obtained the methamphetamine, the police sources said.