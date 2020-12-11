Coimbatore

One more arrested in meth case

The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID) of the police on Friday arrested one more accused in connection with the attempt to smuggle 1.2 kg methamphetamine to Sharjah through the Coimbatore International Airport on December 5.

Police sources said that a team led by M. Manoharan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, NIB-CID, Salem, (in-charge of Coimbatore) arrested Alibhai (40) from Pudukkottai on Friday morning.

He was produced before a special court in Coimbatore and was remanded in judicial custody.

On Thursday, the NIB-CID arrested Arul (53) from Thavakudi in Tiruchi in this case.

Investigations are on to ascertain how the accused obtained the methamphetamine, the police sources said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2020 11:54:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/one-more-arrested-in-meth-case/article33310521.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY