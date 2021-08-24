Coimbatore

One more arrested in Kangeyam abduction case

Following the arrest of four accused in connection with the abduction of a 22-year-old youth by a seven-member gang at Kangeyam, Tiruppur District Police have arrested the fifth accused in the case.

The police said that Syed Ahmadullah (48) was arrested in Krishnagiri early on Tuesday and was sent to be remanded in judicial custody. An amount of ₹20 lakh was seized from him. Another accused, Bashir (32) was also arrested from Krishnagiri on Monday with ₹10 lakh, according to the police.

On Sunday, the seven-member gang allegedly abducted E. Sivapradeep at Kangeyam and released him after accepting a ransom of ₹3 crore from his father Eswaramoorthi. Based on the latter’s complaint to the Kangeyam police, the Tiruppur District Police formed eight special teams and arrested Sakthivel (37), Augustine (45) and Balaji (38) at Madurai in the early hours of Monday. So far, nearly ₹2 crore of the ransom has been retrieved.

Meanwhile, the remaining two accused namely Jaffar Sadiq and Balan are suspected to be hiding in Madurai and efforts to nab them are under way, according to the police.


