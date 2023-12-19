GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One more arrested in explosive smuggling case in Salem

December 19, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

City Police have arrested one more person in connection with an explosives smuggling case on Tuesday.

On November 30, the Salem City Intelligence Section (IS), acting on a tip-off, launched a search at the Karuppur toll gate and seized 100 boxes of explosive substances weighing 25 kg each, and arrested Ilayaraja (32) and an accomplice Karthi (33), and were on the search for three others. George Joseph (45), a resident of Idukki, Kerala, was one of three accused who remained at large. He was arrested by a special police team on Tuesday.

