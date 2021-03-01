One more arrested in carjacking case

Coimbatore

The Madukkarai police arrested one more person in connection with the carjacking reported at Navakkarai on December 25, 2020.

G. Suresh (31), a native of Palakkad, was arrested by a special team from his house on Sunday morning. He was brought to Coimbatore and remanded in judicial custody.

K. Unnikumar alias Raju (44) from Pillaiyarpuram at Podanur, C. Santhosh (36), S. Sandeep (32), C. Radhakrishnan (47) from Palakkad, C. Srijith (27) and M. Subin (29) from Thrissur are the other accused in the case who were arrested on January 10. The police recovered ₹ 5 lakh from the accused who were remanded in judicial custody.

The car which the police found abandoned at Madampatti on December 26 had ₹ 90 lakh in hidden in secret compartments.

The accused had intercepted a Kerala-bound car travelled by Abdul Salam, a realtor from Malappuram, and his driver Shamsudheen at Navakkarai around 4 a.m. on December 25. The group of men took away the car after assaulting the duo.

The police suspect that the money recovered from the secret compartments in the car was meant for hawala transactions.